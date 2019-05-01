The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #VENEZUELA: President Nicolás Maduro denied plans that he intended to flee to Cuba as opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on the military and the public to revolt.

2. #PSNI: A 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to the theft of an ATM at Nutts Corner in Co Antrim and is to appear in court later today.

3. #UP-SKIRTING: Revenge porn is to be outlawed under amendments to new legislation to be approved by Cabinet today.

4. #US SHOOTING: Two people have been killed and four more have been wounded in a shooting at the University of North Carolina.

5. #STORMONT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged Sinn Féin and the DUP to make “concessions” in order to break the deadlock in Stormont, reports the Irish Times.

6. #THUMBS UP: The National Transport Authority is to launch a social media and poster campaign this month highlighting the need to respect taxi drivers.

7. #IN LIMBO: A healthcare worker who cancelled her lease after accepting a HSE job in a different province found out through media reports that she couldn’t take up the new position because of a recruitment freeze.

8. #LGBT+: Uniformed members of An Garda Síochana will take part in Dublin’s gay Pride parade for the first time this year.

9. #FACEBOOK: After admitting that the social media giant “doesn’t have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly”, Mark Zuckerberg revealed changes to the site, including a ‘crush list’ and a ‘meet new friends’ option. [BBC]

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.