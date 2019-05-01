This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Unrest in Venezuela continues, man charged after Antrim ATM theft and uniformed gardaí to march in Dublin’s Pride parade.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 1 May 2019, 8:45 AM
Source: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #VENEZUELA: President Nicolás Maduro denied plans that he intended to flee to Cuba as opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on the military and the public to revolt.

2. #PSNI: A 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to the theft of an ATM at Nutts Corner in Co Antrim and is to appear in court later today.

3. #UP-SKIRTING: Revenge porn is to be outlawed under amendments to new legislation to be approved by Cabinet today.

4. #US SHOOTING: Two people have been killed and four more have been wounded in a shooting at the University of North Carolina.

5. #STORMONT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged Sinn Féin and the DUP to make “concessions” in order to break the deadlock in Stormont, reports the Irish Times. 

6. #THUMBS UP: The National Transport Authority is to launch a social media and poster campaign this month highlighting the need to respect taxi drivers.

7. #IN LIMBO: A healthcare worker who cancelled her lease after accepting a HSE job in a different province found out through media reports that she couldn’t take up the new position because of a recruitment freeze.

8. #LGBT+: Uniformed members of An Garda Síochana will take part in Dublin’s gay Pride parade for the first time this year.

9. #FACEBOOK: After admitting that the social media giant “doesn’t have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly”, Mark Zuckerberg revealed changes to the site, including a ‘crush list’ and a ‘meet new friends’ option. [BBC]

