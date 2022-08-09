The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Suspected cyber attack

1.In our lead story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that an Irish firm which has contracts for several State infrastructure projects suffered a cyber attack last month by suspected Russian-based hackers.

It is understood that the firm was targeted by cyber criminals in a malware ransom incident in the middle of July.

It is thought the attack is a criminal effort to hold data to ransom rather than a broader attack on Irish infrastructure.

Donald Trump

2. Former US president Donald Trump has said that his Mar-A-Lago estate has been raided by the FBI.

Aerial footage shows police cars at the estate, but the FBI declined to comment on whether a raid took place or what it was for.

Several US media outlets have reported that the search appears to be focused on materials Trump took from the White House.

Late-night buses

3. The Department of Transport has said that more 24-hour bus routes are to be rolled out this autumn.

The new routes will go from the Red Cow to Spencer Dock via the city centre, as well as the route from Liffey Valley shopping centre to Spencer Dock via the city centre.

Concerns have been raised about the need for late-night transport to be ramped up by the time the new legislation allowing pubs and clubs to open later comes into effect.

Olivia Newton-John

4. Tributes have poured in following the death of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73.

The Grease star died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning.

Dog shelters

5. The founder of a Galway-based dog shelter has said it has never struggled more to find homes for the dogs in its care.

Marina Fiddler, founder and director of Madra dog shelter told The Journal that it’s disheartening to see so many animals in the system and at risk of being put down.

Due to the cost of living crisis, growing mental health issues among pet owners and problems accessing pet-friendly housing, “there are far more dogs in need of a home than there are available homes”.

Taiwan

6. Taiwan has accused China of preparing for an invasion as it held its own defence drills.

China launched its largest-ever air and sea exercises around the self-governing island last week in a furious response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

West Bank

7. At least 30 Palestinians have been wounded in heavy clashes as Israeli troops raided a house in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, two days after deadly fighting in Gaza was halted by a truce.

Heavy gunfire was heard from the ongoing clashes, as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic in one of the West Bank’s largest cities to a standstill.

HIQA

8. There was a “significant deterioration” in compliance levels in centres for people with disabilities, a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has found.

Information provided to Hiqa revealed there was a marked difference in overall levels of compliance in centres where residents live in either community-based settings or congregated settings.