Stock Market

1. People who spoke to The Journal shared how they saw their investments of thousands of euros drop by as much as 30-40% as Donald Trump slapped on new taxes and raised others.

Human skull?

2. Gardaí are investigating after a skull was found in Co Cork.

No truce?

3. Ukraine’s president has said Russian forces are continuing their shelling and assaults along the front line despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a surprise but brief Easter truce.

Weather

4. It’s going to be a grey Easter Sunday with rain, drizzel and fog expected.

However, some parts of the country may get the odd sunny spell, most likely across western fringes early on and across eastern areas in turn later.

Animal cruelty

5. There is cross-party support in the Dáil for a Social Democrats bill to ban the “barbaric practice” of hare coursing.

Facing eviction

6. A government scheme to let councils snap up homes when landlords are looking to sell is unable to meet the ballooning valuations for some parts of south Dublin.

One woman has described how the two-bedroom privately-rented bungalow she has lived in with her daughter since 2019 has shot up approximately €250,000 in value over the past six years, and is now worth €700,000.

Land squeeze

7. A group of Irish farmers, environmentalists and academics seeking to establish a database to track the sale and purchase of land and how the acreage is used has attracted attention from Brussels.

Priest arrested

8. A Catholic priest has been remanded in custody after being accused of alleged attempted sexual communication with a child.

Irish language speaker arrested

9. Berlin police have confirmed that it arrested an individual for speaking Irish during a protest outside the Irish embassy in Berlin.