The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #HSA: The State body inspecting workplaces to ensure they’re complying with Covid-19 guidance has issued 54 prohibition notices in the last six weeks, where inspectors have noted a risk of serious personal injury to workers.
2. #KILKEE: Gardaí have arrested nine people in Co Clare after photos posted on social media showed groups of young people gathering in Kilkee on Saturday night.
3. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 53 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported.
4. #CALIFORNIA: More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control overnight in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.
5. #MANCHESTER: A major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester over rising Covid-19 infections just as the UK Chancellor’s meal-deal scheme – aimed at encouraging people in Britain to go out more – gets under way.
6. #PPE: Dentists are seeking an “urgent meeting” with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over what they claim is a failure to honour a commitment made by his predecessor Simon Harris to supply them with personal protective equipment (PPE).
7. #GARDAÍ: Two men have been arrested following a major drugs seizure valued at €441,000 in Dublin.
8. #SPACEX: Two Nasa astronauts have safely returned to Earth down following a 19-hour journey from the International Space Station.
9. #AIRPORT TESTING: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that random testing at Irish airports is to be introduced amid a “volatile” situation abroad.
