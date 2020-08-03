This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Aug 2020, 8:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HSA: The State body inspecting workplaces to ensure they’re complying with Covid-19 guidance has issued 54 prohibition notices in the last six weeks, where inspectors have noted a risk of serious personal injury to workers.

2. #KILKEE: Gardaí have arrested nine people in Co Clare after photos posted on social media showed groups of young people gathering in Kilkee on Saturday night. 

3. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 53 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported. 

4. #CALIFORNIA: More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control overnight in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.

5. #MANCHESTER: A major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester over rising Covid-19 infections just as the UK Chancellor’s meal-deal scheme – aimed at encouraging people in Britain to go out more – gets under way.

6. #PPE: Dentists are seeking an “urgent meeting” with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over what they claim is a failure to honour a commitment made by his predecessor Simon Harris to supply them with personal protective equipment (PPE).

7. #GARDAÍ: Two men have been arrested following a major drugs seizure valued at €441,000 in Dublin. 

8. #SPACEX: Two Nasa astronauts have safely returned to Earth down following a 19-hour journey from the International Space Station. 

9. #AIRPORT TESTING: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that random testing at Irish airports is to be introduced amid a “volatile” situation abroad.  

Cónal Thomas
