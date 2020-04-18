This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 5,892 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077688
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSING HOMES: The HSE has said that it will prioritise testing staff and residents of long-term care centres, which includes nursing homes, mental health facilities and disability residential centres.

2. #COVID-19: A further 44 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland with the total number of cases now standing at 13,980. 

3. #KEELINGS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that travel restrictions at ports and airports will be reviewed after Keelings Fruit revealed that it flew 189 workers from Bulgaria to Ireland this week to pick fruit.

4. #ANTI-LOCKDOWN: US President Donald Tump has targetted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a series of tweets where they clashed over testing capacity.

5. #CORK: The head of Fota Wildlife Park has said if Fota has to stay closed over the summer it will lose out on some €3.5 million in income.

6. #BALLYBOUGH: A teenager arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Dublin’s north inner city has appeared in court

7. #PPE: The HSE has said that the a shortage of gowns for healthcare staff has “been addressed” but that the personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been secured is “hard fought and hard secured”.

8. #LIMERICK: Gardai have arrested a man and seized €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and counterfeit cash in Limerick city.

9. #NEW ZEALAND: As the country eases its stricter restrictions we take a look how New Zealand’s lockdown worked. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie