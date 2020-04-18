The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSING HOMES: The HSE has said that it will prioritise testing staff and residents of long-term care centres, which includes nursing homes, mental health facilities and disability residential centres.

2. #COVID-19: A further 44 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland with the total number of cases now standing at 13,980.

3. #KEELINGS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that travel restrictions at ports and airports will be reviewed after Keelings Fruit revealed that it flew 189 workers from Bulgaria to Ireland this week to pick fruit.

4. #ANTI-LOCKDOWN: US President Donald Tump has targetted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a series of tweets where they clashed over testing capacity.

5. #CORK: The head of Fota Wildlife Park has said if Fota has to stay closed over the summer it will lose out on some €3.5 million in income.

6. #BALLYBOUGH: A teenager arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Dublin’s north inner city has appeared in court.

7. #PPE: The HSE has said that the a shortage of gowns for healthcare staff has “been addressed” but that the personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been secured is “hard fought and hard secured”.

8. #LIMERICK: Gardai have arrested a man and seized €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and counterfeit cash in Limerick city.

9. #NEW ZEALAND: As the country eases its stricter restrictions we take a look how New Zealand’s lockdown worked.