Saturday 22 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Hamiza Bakirci
Image: Shutterstock/Hamiza Bakirci

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: Columnist Lise Hand this morning draws parallels between Fianna Fáil past and present in the wake of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

2. #GOLFGATE 2.0: We’ve put together a who’s who of that golf society dinner in the wake of resignations and turmoil for the Government. 

3. #COVID-19: The World Health Organization has said the world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years as European nations battle rising numbers of new cases.

4. #LATEST FIGURES: Health officials have confirmed no further deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 79 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland. 

5. #KILDARE: The Government has confirmed that regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two weeks, but will be lifted as planned for Laois and Offaly.

6. #GOLDEN STATE KILLER: The serial killer and rapist has been jailed for life without parole in California. 

7. #WILDFIRES: Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California have spread to become some of the largest in the state’s history.

8. #DUBLIN: Ireland’s first temple for the Hindu community is opening its doors today in Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

9. #INSURANCE: The long-awaited report from judges on the awards made in personal injury claims should lead to an “immediate impact” on insurance claims and premiums, advocates have said. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

