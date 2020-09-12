The 9 at 9: Saturday

This one's on me.

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROAD TO RECOVERY: The Government’s roadmap for ‘Living with Covid’ will include a colour-coded, five-level system to indicate what public health measures are in place in different areas of the country at any given time.

2. #COVID: Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has made a direct appeal to people living and working in Dublin to limit their contacts to a core group over the coming weeks.

3. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of his Brexit deal is needed to end EU threats to install a “blockade” in the Irish Sea.

4. #HISTORIC: Afghanistan and the Taliban are to begin their first direct peace talks after nearly two decades of fighting, a noegitiation brokered by the US. [New York Times]

5. #CORK: Gardaí have identified 50 people they believe are targeting older and more vulnerable people with bogus home repair services.

6. #WATCH YOUR MONEY: Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to cyber fraud that lead to theft from customers’ accounts and damage to ATMs in Dublin city.

7. #OPENING THE PUBS: “It’s all about staying positive and trying to eradicate the negativity. I’m 28 years at it now. I don’t know anything else.” Publicans speak to us about their worries and fears about being out of business for so long.

8. #LIMITING HOUSEHOLDS: The Irish Independent reports that no more than 10 people from three different households will be allowed to visit another’s home for the next seven months, regardless of how low the Covid-19 rate is.

9. #PEACE DEAL: Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalise ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump.