The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MITCHELSTOWN: Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out on the bodies of three brothers found in an apparent murder-suicide in Cork yesterday.
2. #HUNGER STRIKES: This morning we examine the legacy of the 1981 hunger strikes, 40 years on.
3. #WATER WORKS: Irish Water will carry out essential water main improvement works on the South Circular Road in Dublin city this weekend.
4. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A US panel of independent experts has voted unanimously in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 shot for emergency approval.
5. #CHINA: Ireland had become the twentieth nation to sign up to an international cross-party alliance of lawmakers who are trying to create a coordinated response to counter China on global trade, security and human rights.
6. #MARY ROBINSON: The former President has said she made a “mistake” and was “naive” in relation to the case of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa.
7. #DR RONAN GLYNN: Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer has written a letter to parents ahead of schools reopening next Monday asking them not to organise play dates or gather at school gates.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #MANDATORY QUARANTINE: A further 13 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33.
9. #LADY GAGA: The singer’s French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police have said.
COMMENTS