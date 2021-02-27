#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 27 February 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,114 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5367265
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MITCHELSTOWN: Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out on the bodies of three brothers found in an apparent murder-suicide in Cork yesterday.

2. #HUNGER STRIKES: This morning we examine the legacy of the 1981 hunger strikes, 40 years on.

3. #WATER WORKS: Irish Water will carry out essential water main improvement works on the South Circular Road in Dublin city this weekend.

4. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A US panel of independent experts has voted unanimously in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 shot for emergency approval.

5. #CHINA: Ireland had become the twentieth nation to sign up to an international cross-party alliance of lawmakers who are trying to create a coordinated response to counter China on global trade, security and human rights.

6. #MARY ROBINSON: The former President has said she made a “mistake” and was “naive” in relation to the case of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa.

7. #DR RONAN GLYNN: Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer has written a letter to parents ahead of schools reopening next Monday asking them not to organise play dates or gather at school gates

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #MANDATORY QUARANTINE: A further 13 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33

9. #LADY GAGA: The singer’s French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police have said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie