The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MITCHELSTOWN: Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out on the bodies of three brothers found in an apparent murder-suicide in Cork yesterday.

2. #HUNGER STRIKES: This morning we examine the legacy of the 1981 hunger strikes, 40 years on.

3. #WATER WORKS: Irish Water will carry out essential water main improvement works on the South Circular Road in Dublin city this weekend.

4. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A US panel of independent experts has voted unanimously in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 shot for emergency approval.

5. #CHINA: Ireland had become the twentieth nation to sign up to an international cross-party alliance of lawmakers who are trying to create a coordinated response to counter China on global trade, security and human rights.

6. #MARY ROBINSON: The former President has said she made a “mistake” and was “naive” in relation to the case of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa.

7. #DR RONAN GLYNN: Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer has written a letter to parents ahead of schools reopening next Monday asking them not to organise play dates or gather at school gates.

8. #MANDATORY QUARANTINE: A further 13 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33.

9. #LADY GAGA: The singer’s French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police have said.