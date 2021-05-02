The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Geraldine was born in St Patrick’s, while her sister Pauline was born in Bessborough – 50 years later they found each other after a social worker “stumbled across” valuable details.
2. #RIP: Uachtarán Michael D Higgins and Chris O’Dowd have led tributes to Irish actor Tom Hickey, who played Benjy in the TV series The Riordans.
3. #OPINION: Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbittee speaks about the threat she received as politicians talk about the increasing threats to them personally in doing their jobs.
4. #TRANSPORT COMPLAINTS: A Dublin Bus bus driver allegedly told a passenger on board a service last year that enforcing the wearing of face masks on board “was nothing to do with him”.
5. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Tautvydas Audiejaitis, who has been missing since Friday.
6. #M&S: The Sunday Independent is reporting that Marks & Spencer is seeking 245 voluntary redundancies across its 18 Irish stores.
7. #DONEGAL: The Irish Times reports that a meeting between the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, local politicians and public health officials about rising Covid-19 cases in Donegal was ‘positive’.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #SPORTS HERO: Katie Taylor is still the undisputed lightweight champion after edging out Natasha Jonas in a modern-classic installment of their decade-long rivalry.
9. #OLYMPIANS: Ireland will be sending a mixed 4x400m team to the Tokyo Olympics after a Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance in Chorzow, Poland, last night.
