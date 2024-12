GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

The Big Interview

1. Mary Lou McDonald has said 2024 was by far “the toughest” year of her life.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Journal, the Sinn Féin leader said she is looking forward to the Christmas break, stating that her family will “collectively have a sigh of relief” to see the year out.

Fatal crash

2. A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Offaly.

Advertisement

Madgeburg

3. The German government faces growing questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the Christmas market car-ramming attack that killed five people and injured over 200.

Ukraine

4. Irish soldiers could be deployed on peacekeeping missions to the Balkan region or even to Ukraine should a peace deal with Russia emerge, an Irish Army officer has said.

Dublin assaults

5. Three men were hospitalised with injuries in separate assaults in Dublin that occurred across the city centre on Friday night.

Drugs seizure

6. Two men have been arrested in Cork following the seizure of €185,000 worth of ecstasy and cocaine.

Israel strikes

7. Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes overnight and early Sunday killed at least 28 Palestinians, including at one family’s home and at a school building the military said was used by Hamas.

Met Éireann

8. A cold, windy day is forecast, as weather warnings remain in place.

Political Awards

9. This year, The Journal team announced its political awards on podcast The Candidate.