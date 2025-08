GOOD MORNING.

Product recalls

1. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled several more spinach products that may contain the harmful bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

Cocaine use

2. Young professionals spoke to The Journal about their experience with cocaine and how normalised the drug has become.

Weather warnings

3. Status Yellow Weather warnings have been issued for eight counties ahead of Storm Floris.

Corruption

4. Ukrainian authorities have said they arrested several politicians in connection with a “large-scale corruption scheme” in the defence sector, shortly after an uproar over the independence of anti-graft bodies.

Dáil newbie

5. Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan is the latest to be interviewed in a series about Leinster House’s newest TDs.

Devestation in Gaza

6. Israel’s continuing assaults on Gaza cause daily devastations for the people of Palestine and the starvation of children has become the most visible and derided of those consequences, a journalist in Palestine reports.

€2 Million cannabis seizure

7. A man in his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of approximately 107kgs of cannabis has appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

Work From Home

8. The premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

Youth vigil

9. Hundreds of thousands of young faithful cheered Pope Leo XIV yesterday as he arrived by helicopter for an open-air prayer vigil outside Rome, in a rock star welcome for the new head of the Catholic Church.