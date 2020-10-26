#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Oct 2020, 7:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8218 Mother baby bill (1) A protester outside Áras an Uachtaráin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL 

chile-constitution A woman reading a newspaper today with the results of the Chile referendum. Source: Esteban Felix

#CHILE: People in Chile voted overwhelmingly in favour of replacing their constitution. 

#WALES: Tesco in Wales apologised after wrongly suggesting that period products were “non-essential” and could not be sold during the country’s firebreak lockdown.

#LUKASHENKO: Factory workers, students and business owners went on strike in Belarus as protests against President Lukashenko continue. 

#NASA: There is more water on the moon than previously thought, researchers found.  

PARTING SHOT 

Dozens of people gathered outside Áras an Uachtaráin today to protest President Higgins signing the Mother and Baby Homes Bill into law yesterday.

The controversial Bill has been a prominent feature in the headlines over the past few weeks.

If you’re still a bit confused about the whole thing, read back on this Q&A piece from last week to learn why it’s controversial in the first place, what campaigners want and what happens next. 

Orla Dwyer
