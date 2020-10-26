Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The bodies of three men were discovered following a shooting incident in Kanturk, Co Cork.
- Three further deaths and 939 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The government is pushing to have a rapid testing regime up and running by next month to ensure that people can travel to visit their loved ones this Christmas.
- The highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU since the end of May was recorded this morning.
- Dozens gathered outside Áras an Uachtaráin to protest the Mother and Baby Homes Bill which was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins yesterday.
- Nearly one-fifth of Tallaght hospital staff were found to have coronavirus antibodies, according to a study.
- Two men were charged after €7 million worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin Port last week.
- Gardaí launched an investigation in to the organisers of a protest outside a Dublin garda station yesterday.
- Over half of people in Ireland would take a Covid-19 vaccine if there was one, according to a survey.
INTERNATIONAL
#CHILE: People in Chile voted overwhelmingly in favour of replacing their constitution.
#WALES: Tesco in Wales apologised after wrongly suggesting that period products were “non-essential” and could not be sold during the country’s firebreak lockdown.
#LUKASHENKO: Factory workers, students and business owners went on strike in Belarus as protests against President Lukashenko continue.
#NASA: There is more water on the moon than previously thought, researchers found.
PARTING SHOT
Dozens of people gathered outside Áras an Uachtaráin today to protest President Higgins signing the Mother and Baby Homes Bill into law yesterday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The controversial Bill has been a prominent feature in the headlines over the past few weeks.
If you’re still a bit confused about the whole thing, read back on this Q&A piece from last week to learn why it’s controversial in the first place, what campaigners want and what happens next.
COMMENTS