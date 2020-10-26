Two men charged after €7 million worth of cannabis seized

The cannabis seized as part of a joint operation last week.

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth more than €7 million.

A joint operation carried out by Revenue customs officers and garda members on Friday resulted in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

Gardaí said the two men, aged 47 and 49, were due in court earlier today.

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

