#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

Two men charged after €7 million worth of cannabis seized

The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Oct 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 10,198 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245293
The cannabis seized as part of a joint operation last week.
Image: An Garda Síochána
The cannabis seized as part of a joint operation last week.
The cannabis seized as part of a joint operation last week.
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth more than €7 million. 

A joint operation carried out by Revenue customs officers and garda members on Friday resulted in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port. 

Gardaí said the two men, aged 47 and 49, were due in court earlier today. 

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Comments are closed for legal purposes

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie