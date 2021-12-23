#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan looks back on Biden's first year as US President

As he prepares to return to Ireland, the Washington correspondent shares his thoughts on the year in US news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 6:00 PM
9 minutes ago 73 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635890

AS RTÉ’S WASHINGTON Correspondent, Brian O’Donovan has had a front-row view of the USA’s biggest news stories.

Indeed, his reporting year kicked off in January with the storming of the US Capitol, an event which has culminated in multiple court cases over recent months.

As he prepares to finish up his role and head back to Ireland to take up the new role of RTÉ Work and Technology correspondent, O’Donovan returned to The Explainer podcast to talk about the year in news, 2021. 

On today’s episode, you’ll hear him chatting with presenter Michelle Hennessy about President Joe Biden’s first year in the White House; some of the biggest news stories in the US in 2021; and what he learned from his time in America.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie