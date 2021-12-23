The Explainer: RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan looks back on Biden's first year as US President

AS RTÉ’S WASHINGTON Correspondent, Brian O’Donovan has had a front-row view of the USA’s biggest news stories.

Indeed, his reporting year kicked off in January with the storming of the US Capitol, an event which has culminated in multiple court cases over recent months.

As he prepares to finish up his role and head back to Ireland to take up the new role of RTÉ Work and Technology correspondent, O’Donovan returned to The Explainer podcast to talk about the year in news, 2021.

On today’s episode, you’ll hear him chatting with presenter Michelle Hennessy about President Joe Biden’s first year in the White House; some of the biggest news stories in the US in 2021; and what he learned from his time in America.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.