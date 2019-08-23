This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: How does Ireland deal with sex offenders after prison?

In the wake of the release of Tom Humphries, there has been much discussion around the treatment of sex offenders post-release. We talk to two experts on this week’s episode.

By Aoife Barry Friday 23 Aug 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,423 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4779898

TOM HUMPHRIES WAS known as one of Ireland’s finest sports writers when he was accused of grooming and the defilement of a child.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was ultimately sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Last week, he was released after 22 months. Following his release, it emerged he had not taken part in a rehabilitation programme offered to sex offenders.

Cases like the Tom Humphries case can be an opportunity to focus the national conversation on the more difficult aspects of the justice system.

It’s an incredibly complex policy area that is fraught with emotion – not just on the part of victims and their families. 

Humphries’ release also comes against a background of a number of vigilante attacks on other convicted sex offenders in Dublin.

So how does a country deal with all of the facts and emotions around such a topic? 

To explain to us what currently is done in Ireland with sex offenders after their release from prison, host Sinéad O’Carroll is joined in studio by TheJournal.ie reporter Michelle Hennessy, Eileen Finnegan, clinical director of One In Four, creator of the Phoenix programme for offender treatment/intervention and Fíona Ní Chinnéide, executive director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Find a full list of where the podcast is available here.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie