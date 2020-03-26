This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What are the British doing to battle Covid-19?

Why did the UK take the approach it did, and what does it mean? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,158 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058807

WHILE EVERY COUNTRY has had its own individual response to the coronavirus, there has been a fairly consistent approach of acting as soon as the issue became apparent.

However, the UK stood out for taking a slightly different approach, and introducing social distancing and a shutdown at a later point than countries like Ireland.

Stories in the UK press suggesting the country had initially aimed to pursue herd immunity and encourage vulnerable and older people to stay at home were much criticised. 

So why did the UK take the approach it did, and what has it meant for the people living there?

That’s what we discuss on this week’s The Explainer podcast, which again was recorded with all participants doing their interviews remotely.

TheJournal.ie reporter Gráinne Ni Aodha, Professor Sam McConkey, infectious disease specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland, and ESPN reporter Kathleen McNamee all spoke to Sinéad O’Carroll for this week’s episode. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.

