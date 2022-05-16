#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 16 May 2022, 5:01 PM
11 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5765363
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SOARING: Residential property prices increased by 15.2% nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, according to today’s Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

2. #NMH: The chair of the Saint Vincent’s Healthcare Group has said in his estimation it would be possible to remove or define the term “clinically appropriate” in the framework of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before the plan goes to Cabinet tomorrow. 

3. #UKRAINE: Ukraine is preparing for a new Russian push in the eastern Donbas region today, as Kyiv said its army’s counterattack around Kharkiv had gained momentum.

4. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A jury has found Karen Harrington guilty of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in 2019.

5. #NATO: Sweden’s Prime Minister has announced that the country will join Finland in seeking Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie