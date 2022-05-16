5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SOARING: Residential property prices increased by 15.2% nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, according to today’s Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

2. #NMH: The chair of the Saint Vincent’s Healthcare Group has said in his estimation it would be possible to remove or define the term “clinically appropriate” in the framework of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before the plan goes to Cabinet tomorrow.

3. #UKRAINE: Ukraine is preparing for a new Russian push in the eastern Donbas region today, as Kyiv said its army’s counterattack around Kharkiv had gained momentum.

Advertisement

4. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A jury has found Karen Harrington guilty of the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city in 2019.

5. #NATO: Sweden’s Prime Minister has announced that the country will join Finland in seeking Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.