1. #BUDGET2025 A €2 billion cost-of-living is expected to be announced in tomorrow’s budget, with once-off payments before Christmas.

2. #LEBANON Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati has called for a ceasefire in a meeting wih French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, as Israeli tanks and troops amass on the border.

3. #APPLETAX The escrow account holding Apple’s €13.1 billion of unpaid tax grew by €400 million euro last year.

4. #HIGHWAYMAN Tributes have been made to singer and activist Kris Kristofferson, who died yesterday aged 88.

5. #VACCINES The HSE has launched its winter vaccination programme, as flu and Covid-19 cases are on the rise.