Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.59pm, 22 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CONSENT CAMPAIGN: The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has suspended a media campaign that sought to promote discussions around consensual hugs and embraces, including between grandparents and their grandchildren, following intervention from the justice minister.

2. #ORANGE WARNING: A second storm, named Storm Boelo, is to follow Austen over the Bank holiday Weekend amid fresh warnings of very unsettled conditions.

3. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí have seized two cars, watches and designer bags as part of an investigation into a Dublin-based charity.

4. #BRAY: Gardaí are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations on the bodies of a man and woman found at a house in Bray on Wednesday morning.

5. #BANK HOLIDAY: A significant number of train and bus services will be disrupted over the bank holiday weekend due to engineering works and road closures for the Dublin Marathon.

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