Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

One further case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening by health officials. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to 19.

A recruitment freeze on nurses and midwives has been lifted by the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said, due to the threat of pressure being put on the health service because of the spread of Covid-19.

The PSNI has responded to criticisms of the organisation’s event for International Women’s Day, where they asked women in the organisation to nominate men who had “supported them in achieving gender parity”.

A number of Irish people are on board a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast where 21 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former justice minister and current Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald has said that she’s “very concerned” by the UK’s decision to withdraw from the European Arrest Warrant arrangement.

International

Tourists visit the Colosseum as Italy introduces new measures to battle coronavirus. Source: Andrew Medichini/AP/Press Association Images

#COVID-19: Italy has begun recruiting retired doctors as part of efforts to bolster the country’s healthcare system.

PARTING SHOT

The Indonesian city of Jakarta is sinking – literally. The BBC tells the story of bad governance, poor decisions and what happens next.