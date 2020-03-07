This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 7:50 PM
3 hours ago 3,692 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5037314

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-a-recruitment-freeze-on-nurses-and-midwives-has-been-lifted-by-the-hse-the-irish-nurses-and-midwives-organisation-has-said-due-to-the-threat-of-pressure-being-put-on-the-health-service-be Phil Ní Sheaghdha, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • One further case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening by health officials. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to 19. 
  • A recruitment freeze on nurses and midwives has been lifted by the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said, due to the threat of pressure being put on the health service because of the spread of Covid-19.
  • The PSNI has responded to criticisms of the organisation’s event for International Women’s Day, where they asked women in the organisation to nominate men who had “supported them in achieving gender parity”. 
  • A number of Irish people are on board a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast where 21 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. 
  • Former justice minister and current Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald has said that she’s “very concerned” by the UK’s decision to withdraw from the European Arrest Warrant arrangement. 

International

italy-virus-outbreak Tourists visit the Colosseum as Italy introduces new measures to battle coronavirus. Source: Andrew Medichini/AP/Press Association Images

  • #COVID-19: Italy has begun recruiting retired doctors as part of efforts to bolster the country’s healthcare system. 
  • #TRUMP: The US President announced staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff – the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Mick Mulvaney will become the Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. 

PARTING SHOT

The Indonesian city of Jakarta is sinking – literally. The BBC tells the story of bad governance, poor decisions and what happens next. 

