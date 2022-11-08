Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#USA Voters are casting their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress.
#QATAR World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman called homosexuality a “damage in the mind” in an interview to be aired on German TV on Tuesday, sparking condemnation by Berlin.
#NORWAY The daughter of Norway’s King Harald, Princess Martha Louise, said she will no longer officially represent the royal house following “many questions” relating to her fiance, a self-described shaman.
Irish writer Anne Enright is to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022 later this month. With that in mind, why not take a read of her sitdown with The Journal’s Aoife Barry in 2020, where she looked back on her time ruffling feathers as the first Laureate for Irish Fiction.
