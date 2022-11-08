Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Gardaí and Garda Forensics at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound. The injured man was treated at the scene by Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews

THE WORLD

Protest banner unfurled aimed as demonstrations grow in football between the revived Super League and the World Cup in Qatar (Peter Byrne/PA)

#USA Voters are casting their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress.

#QATAR World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman called homosexuality a “damage in the mind” in an interview to be aired on German TV on Tuesday, sparking condemnation by Berlin.

#NORWAY The daughter of Norway’s King Harald, Princess Martha Louise, said she will no longer officially represent the royal house following “many questions” relating to her fiance, a self-described shaman.

PARTING SHOT

Irish writer Anne Enright is to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022 later this month. With that in mind, why not take a read of her sitdown with The Journal’s Aoife Barry in 2020, where she looked back on her time ruffling feathers as the first Laureate for Irish Fiction.