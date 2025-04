NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Way of the Cross marked at the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park today. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Houthi supporters burn American and Israeli flags during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen today following US strikes that killed dozens of people. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: The US could move on from attempting to broker a truce in Ukraine if it is not feasible in the short term, according to Marco Rubio.

#YEMEN: THE death toll from US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port has risen to 74 people, in the deadliest attack of the American campaign against the Iran-backed group.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the birthday of one Michael D Higgins today, with the president marking his 84th year.

It is also his last birthday celebrated in Áras an Uachtaráin as Justine McCarthy notes in the Irish Times. She looks back at the last two terms for a man who has inspired anger in government circles to the much less aggro tea cosies.