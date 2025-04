NORTHERN IRELAND’S SECRETARY of State has added more fuel to a row over the installation of Irish language signage at a Belfast transport hub.

Protests were held after Grand Central Station, a £340 million (€400 million) station, opened in September without any Irish language signage.

Infrastructure Minister and Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins announced last month that the signage would be installed at the station at a cost of £120,000 (€143,000).

This sparked criticism from the unionist community, with DUP leader and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly describing the move as unnecessary.

Jamie Bryson from the Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS) group is now attempting to secure a judicial review against the department’s decision. He claims it was taken “without Executive approval”, as is required in some circumstances.

Advertisement

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn previously expressed a view that “all languages and all traditions in Northern Ireland” should be respected and celebrated.

This morning in a wide-ranging interview on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Benn questioned the furore over the issue.

“I really don’t understand what the fuss is about, because, again, this is about respecting and celebrating all of the traditions,” he said.

“I just think there are so many more important things — and you alluded to some of them, we’ve discussed some of them in the course of our conversation — than having an argument about signs.

I mean, come on. Come on.

In a post on X, Bryson described Benn’s comments as “wholly inappropriate”.

“Mr Benn’s comments done nothing only further enrage the unionist and loyalist community and he should keep his nose out of matters which are none of his business, and for the avoidance of doubt, this is one such issue,” he added.

The project has been put on pause pending the outcome of legal action, Translink said.