Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

RollingNews.ie Lieutenant Michaeli Byrne on her horse River Derg pictured at the launch of the RDS Dublin Horse Show. RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A view of BBC Broadcasting House in central London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

#BBC The broadcaster has been asked to pause its investigation into allegations that a presenter paid a teenager for explicit images, following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police.

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy launched a furious broadside against his nation’s NATO allies as they began a summit still unsure how to advance Kyiv’s membership bid.

#REMEMBRANCE Thousands of people from Bosnia and abroad have gathered in Srebrenica for an annual ritual commemorating the 1995 massacre in the town.

#TASER DEATH The family of a 95-year-old great-grandmother who died after being tasered by Australian police are to sue the state government in New South Wales.

PARTING SHOT

The result of a soccer game has been misleadingly shared online to suggest the US women’s national side lost 12-0 to a lower-league men’s side.

It took place between a side of US women and a team called the Wrexham Red Dragons has been, but was part of a competition which are essentially considered friendlies: there are 20-minute halves, no throw-ins, no offside restrictions and seven players to a side.

In this FactCheck from Shane Raymond, it’s noted that despite being part of an unofficial tournament, the result of one game has been cited online in arguments disparaging women’s sport, and used to suggest that trans athletes shouldn’t be able to participate in women’s sport.