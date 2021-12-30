#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 8:16 PM
21 minutes ago 870 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643212

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

donkey-rescue-increase-ireland Source: PA

  • 20,554 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland today and a new PCR regime was announced.
  • The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for all activity except urgent care to be curtailed in public hospitals as capacity issues mount, with 287 patients on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.
  • The National Ambulance Service (NAS) is officially at capacity, getting a rare Level 3 capacity warning, as the HSE confirmed it is looking to external providers to fill the gap in the system. 
  • The number of donkeys needing to be rescued in Ireland is rising, leaving charity Donkey Sanctuary Ireland “bursting at the seams”.
  • The Irish Coast Guard recorded a 12% increase in callouts in the past year.
  • More than 1,800 people were restrained or secluded by mental health services in 2020, according to a new report published by the Mental Health Commission.
  • Some 80% of people in Ireland believe that people with less money generally get worse outcomes in legal challenges, according to new research.

INTERNATIONAL

rel-statue Source: PA Images

#RUSSIA: The Russian government has declared members of the Pussy Riot band, and prominent satirist Viktor Shenderovich “foreign agents” amid a crackdown on dissent.

#UK: England is building temporary hospitals to deal with a potential overspill of inpatients amid surging virus cases piling pressure on the country’s health service.

#US: Officials in Richmond, Virginia, today announced plans to transfer ownership of the city’s Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#CHINA: Players in China’s national football team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the country’s sports administration body has said.

PARTING SHOT

pastedimage-17925-390x285

And finally, the Dalkey mystery of the Prussian Princess and her missing jewels. Recently released materials from the National Archives have brought to light a decades-old story of Princess Christa of Prussia, who was robbed at gunpoint while having dinner with friends in Dalkey in 1978. Family jewels worth about 38,195 in Deutsche Marks (roughly €77,000 today) were stolen and never recovered. The incident prompted the princess to write to then-President Patrick Hillery, asking for assistance. 

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie