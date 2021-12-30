Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA: The Russian government has declared members of the Pussy Riot band, and prominent satirist Viktor Shenderovich “foreign agents” amid a crackdown on dissent.

#UK: England is building temporary hospitals to deal with a potential overspill of inpatients amid surging virus cases piling pressure on the country’s health service.

#US: Officials in Richmond, Virginia, today announced plans to transfer ownership of the city’s Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia.

#CHINA: Players in China’s national football team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the country’s sports administration body has said.

PARTING SHOT

And finally, the Dalkey mystery of the Prussian Princess and her missing jewels. Recently released materials from the National Archives have brought to light a decades-old story of Princess Christa of Prussia, who was robbed at gunpoint while having dinner with friends in Dalkey in 1978. Family jewels worth about 38,195 in Deutsche Marks (roughly €77,000 today) were stolen and never recovered. The incident prompted the princess to write to then-President Patrick Hillery, asking for assistance.