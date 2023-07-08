Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#FRANCE Around 2,000 people defied a ban to join a memorial rally in central Paris today for a black man who died in police custody, while marches took place throughout France to denounce police brutality.
#CONDEMNATION An EU envoy has blasted Israel today over the “proportionality” of the force it uses, as international envoys toured Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, following this week’s deadly raid.
#NETHERLANDS Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has visited the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
#FUKUSHIMA The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met with South Korea’s top diplomat today on a three-day visit marked by protests over Japan’s plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Supplies of Irn-Bru may “fizzle out” this summer after workers voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.
Regardless of whether the public think Scotland’s most popular soft drink tastes of bubblegum or tutti-frutti, Unite said supplies could be under threat after around a dozen trucker and shunter drivers based in the company’s centre backed strike action.
The beverage was created in 1901 by Scottish chemist Robert Barr.
