Saturday 8 July 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

trans-and-intersex-pride-dublin-march Niall Carson / PA Demonstrators at the Trans and Intersex Pride event called for healthcare reform for the trans and intersex communities Niall Carson / PA / PA

  • Trust cannot be restored in RTÉ without change being made in the national broadcaster, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said
  • Trade unions recommended acceptance of proposals brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in the early hours of this morning following a meeting with management from Tara Mines.
  • The Waterside Theatre in Derry has issued an apology after an indecent image was shown yesterday during a screening of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
  • Thousands of people marched in Dublin for the annual Trans and Intersex Pride event which began at 2pm today.
  • The Department of Education has begun audits of its free schoolbooks scheme in 240 primary schools. 
  • A company has been fined €75,000 for breaches of health and safety regulations after an employee’s hand was amputated while he was clearing cement from an auger, according to the State’s workplace safety watchdog.
  • Conditions for the next few days are expected to be “largely unsettled” with both sunshine and heavy rain forecast. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage PA Treated radioactive wastewater is scheduled to be released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant PA

#FRANCE Around 2,000 people defied a ban to join a memorial rally in central Paris today for a black man who died in police custody, while marches took place throughout France to denounce police brutality. 

#CONDEMNATION An EU envoy has blasted Israel today over the “proportionality” of the force it uses, as international envoys toured Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, following this week’s deadly raid.

#NETHERLANDS Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has visited the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.

#FUKUSHIMA The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met with South Korea’s top diplomat today on a three-day visit marked by protests over Japan’s plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

PARTING SHOT

Supplies of Irn-Bru may “fizzle out” this summer after workers voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

featureimage Monica Wells / Alamy/PA The Unite union warned that supplies of Irn Bru may be under threat Monica Wells / Alamy/PA / Alamy/PA

Regardless of whether the public think Scotland’s most popular soft drink tastes of bubblegum or tutti-frutti, Unite said supplies could be under threat after around a dozen trucker and shunter drivers based in the company’s centre backed strike action.

The beverage was created in 1901 by Scottish chemist Robert Barr.

