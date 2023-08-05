Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

Dublin Fire Brigade The underground carpark of this apartment building was flooded up to its roof Dublin Fire Brigade

Firefighters rescued eight people from their homes in Clontarf after intense rain overnight caused flooding.

from their homes in Clontarf after intense rain overnight caused flooding. Three men have been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2 million was seized in Cork.

with an estimated value of €4.2 million was seized in Cork. A young man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

following a road traffic collision in Co Donegal. Police in Northern Ireland are investigating following the discovery of two dogs in a lake.

Iarnród Éireann has released a reminder to passengers of revised train times for services operating over the August bank holiday weekend.

INTERNATIONAL

AP In this grab taken from video a drone manoeuvres as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk AP

#UKRAINE A Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait was hit by a drone strike overnight, a day after one of Moscow’s ships was hit in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian security source told AFP today.

Advertisement

#KHAN Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sent to jail for three years today after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft, a move likely to bar him from standing in elections due later this year.

#WEST BANK A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel’s hard-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested today over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

#CHINA At least 10 people have been killed in floods in a city near Beijing, bringing the death toll from recent torrential rains in northern China to at least 30.

PARTING SHOT

Extraordinary flow coming over @thepowerscourt waterfall today following the overnight rain pic.twitter.com/wkAMahwrTz — Powerscourt Estate (@thepowerscourt) August 5, 2023

Powerscourt waterfall has been flowing heavily today as it carries an exceptionally high volume of water from yesterday’s heavy rains.

The attraction is one of Ireland’s biggest waterfalls, standing at over 100 metres tall and is located in Wicklow.