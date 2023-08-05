Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up?
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
#UKRAINE A Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait was hit by a drone strike overnight, a day after one of Moscow’s ships was hit in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian security source told AFP today.
#KHAN Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sent to jail for three years today after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft, a move likely to bar him from standing in elections due later this year.
#WEST BANK A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel’s hard-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested today over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.
#CHINA At least 10 people have been killed in floods in a city near Beijing, bringing the death toll from recent torrential rains in northern China to at least 30.
Extraordinary flow coming over @thepowerscourt waterfall today following the overnight rain pic.twitter.com/wkAMahwrTz— Powerscourt Estate (@thepowerscourt) August 5, 2023
Powerscourt waterfall has been flowing heavily today as it carries an exceptionally high volume of water from yesterday’s heavy rains.
The attraction is one of Ireland’s biggest waterfalls, standing at over 100 metres tall and is located in Wicklow.
