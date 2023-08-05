Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 5 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1.4k
0
46 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up?

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

DFB Dublin Fire Brigade The underground carpark of this apartment building was flooded up to its roof Dublin Fire Brigade

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine AP In this grab taken from video a drone manoeuvres as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk AP

#UKRAINE A Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait was hit by a drone strike overnight, a day after one of Moscow’s ships was hit in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian security source told AFP today.

#KHAN Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sent to jail for three years today after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft, a move likely to bar him from standing in elections due later this year.

#WEST BANK A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel’s hard-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested today over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

#CHINA At least 10 people have been killed in floods in a city near Beijing, bringing the death toll from recent torrential rains in northern China to at least 30.

PARTING SHOT

Powerscourt waterfall has been flowing heavily today as it carries an exceptionally high volume of water from yesterday’s heavy rains.

The attraction is one of Ireland’s biggest waterfalls, standing at over 100 metres tall and is located in Wicklow. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     