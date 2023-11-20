Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clare Keogh Nigerian-Irish poet and playwright FeliSpeaks, performing the live debut of their new poem, 'HUMAN?', at the 2023 Research Summit in Cork today. Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

AP Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the southern Red Sea and took its 25 crew members hostage. The move raised fears that regional tensions heightened by the war are spilling into the seas. AP

#GAZA Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme said that a ceasefire would be “the best medicine for the children of Gaza”, as the Qatari prime minister revealed that only “minor” practical details remain unresolved over a deal to release hostages.

#UK Boris Johnson was “bamboozled” by the graphs and data presented to him during the pandemic and was sometimes a “broken” man, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard today.

#ARGENTINA Who is Javier Milei, the chainsaw-wielding outsider who is Argentina’s new president?

#OPENAI Co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, is joining Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

PARTING SHOT

Fennell Photography Bloody Sunday Bridge has been officially named by Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste at a Dublin City Council ceremony today. Fennell Photography

A bridge near Croke Park has been renamed to commemorate Bloody Sunday in 1920, when 14 people were killed by British soldiers during a Gaelic Football match.

The bridge on Russell Street in the shadow of Croke Park was today renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge.

On the morning of 21 November, 1920, an assassination unit led by Micheal Collins and known as ‘The Squad’ mounted an operation which resulted in the deaths of 14 people suspected of being British intelligence officers.

Later that afternoon, as Dublin played Tipperary in a challenge match at Croke Park, the Royal Irish Constabulary stormed into Croke Park and opened fire on the crowd.

Fourteen people died in the shooting, including three children. Around 100 others were also injured in the 1920 shooting in Croke Park.

The commemorative plaque outside 69 Blessington Street, the home of ten year old Jerome O’Leary, the youngest of the three children killed on Bloody Sunday 1920.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste also unveiled a commemorative plaque outside 69 Blessington Street, the home of ten-year-old Jerome O’Leary, the youngest of those children killed in the shooting.

Jerome was sitting on the wall at the canal end, lifted up by his father to watch the match, when he was shot from the bridge.

The decision to name Bloody Sunday Bridge and to erect the plaque in Blessington Street was made by the Dublin City Council Commemorations & Naming Committee.