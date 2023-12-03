Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA Israeli bombardments in Gaza began again this morning, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad launch rockets into Israel.
#PARIS A terror attack in Paris killed one German tourist and injured two others last night. Police in France arrested a man.
#PHILIPPINES A suspected bomb blast killed at least four worshippers during Mass in Philippines, the attacked was claimed by Islamic State.
The annual Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services’ Light Up A Life Remembrance Ceremony took place this afternoon in Dublin.
Approximately 10,000 people gathered to listen to music and celebrate remembrance, culminating in the lighting of the Light Up A Life Christmas Tree.
This year, The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly is guest of honour and will be joined by his mother and legendary singer Mary Black on stage for some songs.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site