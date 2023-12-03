Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RYAN BYRNE / INPHO Ballygunner's Patrick Fitzgerald and Clonlara's Dylan McMahon. RYAN BYRNE / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Flowers placed on the scene where a man targeted passers-bys late on Saturday - killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Israeli bombardments in Gaza began again this morning, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad launch rockets into Israel.

#PARIS A terror attack in Paris killed one German tourist and injured two others last night. Police in France arrested a man.

#PHILIPPINES A suspected bomb blast killed at least four worshippers during Mass in Philippines, the attacked was claimed by Islamic State.

PARTING SHOT

Conor McCabe Photography. Defence Force members from the 7th battalion Cathal Brugha Barracks at the event in Harold's Cross in Dublin today. Conor McCabe Photography.

The annual Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services’ Light Up A Life Remembrance Ceremony took place this afternoon in Dublin.

Approximately 10,000 people gathered to listen to music and celebrate remembrance, culminating in the lighting of the Light Up A Life Christmas Tree.

Conor McCabe Photography. Corona's frontman Danny O'Reilly joined by his mother Mary Black and sister Roisin O at the event today. Conor McCabe Photography.

This year, The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly is guest of honour and will be joined by his mother and legendary singer Mary Black on stage for some songs.