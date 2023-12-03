Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 3 December 2023 Dublin: 5°C
The Fix

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ballygunner RYAN BYRNE / INPHO Ballygunner's Patrick Fitzgerald and Clonlara's Dylan McMahon. RYAN BYRNE / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

a-man-walks-past-flowers-placed-on-the-scene-where-a-man-targeted-passersbys-late-saturday-killing-a-german-tourist-with-a-knife-and-injuring-two-others-in-paris-sunday-dec-3-2023-police-subdued Alamy Stock Photo Flowers placed on the scene where a man targeted passers-bys late on Saturday - killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Israeli bombardments in Gaza began again this morning, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad launch rockets into Israel.

#PARIS A terror attack in Paris killed one German tourist and injured two others last night. Police in France arrested a man.

#PHILIPPINES A suspected bomb blast killed at least four worshippers during Mass in Philippines, the attacked was claimed by Islamic State.

PARTING SHOT

CMC989758-233 Conor McCabe Photography. Defence Force members from the 7th battalion Cathal Brugha Barracks at the event in Harold's Cross in Dublin today. Conor McCabe Photography.

The annual Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services’ Light Up A Life Remembrance Ceremony took place this afternoon in Dublin.

Approximately 10,000 people gathered to listen to music and celebrate remembrance, culminating in the lighting of the Light Up A Life Christmas Tree.

CMC989758-238 Conor McCabe Photography. Corona's frontman Danny O'Reilly joined by his mother Mary Black and sister Roisin O at the event today. Conor McCabe Photography.

This year, The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly is guest of honour and will be joined by his mother and legendary singer Mary Black on stage for some songs.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags