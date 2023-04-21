The Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week began with the culmination of one of the most dramatic legal cases in the history of the Irish state: the trial of Gerard Hutch.

But how closely have you been paying attention to the rest of the news? That’s right, to prove you’re a true newshound, you need to stay on top of every story — not just the headlines. How did you do this week?

Which of these judges did NOT sit on the Special Criminal Court that found Gerard Hutch not guilty on Monday? Rolling News Justice Sarah Berkeley Justice Grainne Malone

Justice Tara Burns Justice Martin Nolan Eight medical professionals are to stand trial on charges over the death of which personality? Shutterstock Diego Maradona Lance Reddick

Pope Benedict XVI Michael Kenneth Williams On the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont who said: "Based on what I’ve heard it can fairly easily be done"? Alamy Joe Biden Rishi Sunak

Elon Musk Bill Clinton Which band announced their first album since the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins? Shutterstock Kings of Leon Queens of the Stone Age

Foo Fighters Pearl Jam Which country nixed plans for a competition in which children would hunt and kill feral cats? Shutterstock China Australia

USA New Zealand TD John Paul Phelan announced that he would not be standing at the next election. What's his constituency? Rolling News Longford-Westmeath Carlow-Kilkenny

Roscommon-Galway Wexford Which major musical announced a run at the Bord Gáis Theatre in 2024? Shutterstock Les Miserables Cats

Hamilton Dear Evan Hansen Who was appointed as the new director general of RTÉ? Rolling News David McRedmond Dee Forbes

Kevin Bakhurst Spencer Stuart Who appeared before an Oireachtas committee for an exchange that TD John McGuinness described as "bizarre"? Oireachtas TV Dr Tony Holohan Robert Watt

Jonathan Dowdall Paul Reid Of the government target of 700 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees, how many have been built? Rolling News 0 7

112 700 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound A certified newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share