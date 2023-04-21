Advertisement

Sasko Lazarov
# Newshound Quiz
The Friday Newshound Quiz
Calling all newshounds. Woof woof.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

This week began with the culmination of one of the most dramatic legal cases in the history of the Irish state: the trial of Gerard Hutch.

But how closely have you been paying attention to the rest of the news? That’s right, to prove you’re a true newshound, you need to stay on top of every story — not just the headlines. How did you do this week?

Which of these judges did NOT sit on the Special Criminal Court that found Gerard Hutch not guilty on Monday?
Rolling News
Justice Sarah Berkeley
Justice Grainne Malone

Justice Tara Burns
Justice Martin Nolan
Eight medical professionals are to stand trial on charges over the death of which personality?
Shutterstock
Diego Maradona
Lance Reddick

Pope Benedict XVI
Michael Kenneth Williams
On the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont who said: "Based on what I’ve heard it can fairly easily be done"?
Alamy
Joe Biden
Rishi Sunak

Elon Musk
Bill Clinton
Which band announced their first album since the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins?
Shutterstock
Kings of Leon
Queens of the Stone Age

Foo Fighters
Pearl Jam
Which country nixed plans for a competition in which children would hunt and kill feral cats?
Shutterstock
China
Australia

USA
New Zealand
TD John Paul Phelan announced that he would not be standing at the next election. What's his constituency?
Rolling News
Longford-Westmeath
Carlow-Kilkenny

Roscommon-Galway
Wexford
Which major musical announced a run at the Bord Gáis Theatre in 2024?
Shutterstock
Les Miserables
Cats

Hamilton
Dear Evan Hansen
Who was appointed as the new director general of RTÉ?
Rolling News
David McRedmond
Dee Forbes

Kevin Bakhurst
Spencer Stuart
Who appeared before an Oireachtas committee for an exchange that TD John McGuinness described as "bizarre"?
Oireachtas TV
Dr Tony Holohan
Robert Watt

Jonathan Dowdall
Paul Reid
Of the government target of 700 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees, how many have been built?
Rolling News
0
7

112
700
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
A certified newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

 

