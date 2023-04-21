The Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
This week began with the culmination of one of the most dramatic legal cases in the history of the Irish state: the trial of Gerard Hutch.
But how closely have you been paying attention to the rest of the news? That’s right, to prove you’re a true newshound, you need to stay on top of every story — not just the headlines. How did you do this week?
