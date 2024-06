VOTERS IN IRELAND will head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the local and European elections, while voters in Limerick will also vote for a directly mayor for the first time.

Polling stations across the country will be open from 7am this morning and will close at 10pm. The elections will decide Ireland’s representation in the European Parliament for the next five years, as well as the composition of the country’s 31 local authorities.

Following an increase in Ireland’s allotment of European Parliament seats, there is a record 74 candidates vying for 14 places in Brussels. If you need a quick reminder of who’s on the ballot in your constituency, this handy guide is the refresher that you’re looking for. If you want to explore the candidates more forensically before going to the polls, you can learn more about each of them in our Candidate Database, where many would-be MEPs have answered our pre-election questions.

At the local level, there are 949 council seats to fill and enough candidates to make one’s head spin. If you’re struggling to keep track of which candidates are running in your ward, this guide will tell you where to get the information that you need — as well as some tips for what you need to bring to your precinct.



If you’re casting your ballot in the Limerick mayoral election, we’ve also got a breakdown of the candidates here.

We will be liveblogging the count from this post throughout the day, beginning when polls open at 7am.