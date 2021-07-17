Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Beach-goers today in Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow Source: RollingNews.ie

The UK Met Office reported what is provisionally the hottest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland .

. Tributes poured in after the death of Monaghan U20 Gaelic football captain Brendan Óg Duffy , who was involved in a collision between two cars in Clontibret last night.

, who was involved in a collision between two cars in Clontibret last night. Temperatures hit 28.2 degrees Celsius in Galway today, making it the hottest day of the year so far in Ireland.

of the year so far in Ireland. 18 to 24-year-olds were able to register for a vaccine before the portal officially opens to them on Monday due to a “software change”.

before the portal officially opens to them on Monday due to a “software change”. A further 1,377 Covid cases were reported, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urging unvaccinated people to be “really careful about indoor settings”.

were reported, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urging unvaccinated people to be “really careful about indoor settings”. The Taoiseach said that responding to the rise in Delta cases of Covid-19 will require a different approach to previous efforts to combat the spread of the virus, due to the rollout of vaccines.

WORLD

The aftermath of devastating floods in western Germany Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FLOODS: Searches continued for survivors and victims of devastating floods in western Europe.

#QUARANTINE RULES: Holidaymakers and the travel industry hit out at the UK government over a last-minute change to quarantine rules for residents returning to England from France.

#SUMMER REOPENING: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Today once again saw the hottest day of the year recorded in Ireland, as temperatures hit 29 degrees Celsius in Athenry in Galway. It was a scorcher everywhere across the country, as people flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the warm weather.

Source: RollingNews.ie

Source: RollingNews.ie