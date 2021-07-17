#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 7:05 PM
22 minutes ago 1,690 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5498519

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brittas Bay weather 016 Beach-goers today in Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow Source: RollingNews.ie

  • The UK Met Office reported what is provisionally the hottest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland.
  • Tributes poured in after the death of Monaghan U20 Gaelic football captain Brendan Óg Duffy, who was involved in a collision between two cars in Clontibret last night.
  • Temperatures hit 28.2 degrees Celsius in Galway today, making it the hottest day of the year so far in Ireland.
  • 18 to 24-year-olds were able to register for a vaccine before the portal officially opens to them on Monday due to a “software change”.
  • A further 1,377 Covid cases were reported, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urging unvaccinated people to be “really careful about indoor settings”.
  • The Taoiseach said that responding to the rise in Delta cases of Covid-19 will require a different approach to previous efforts to combat the spread of the virus, due to the rollout of vaccines.

WORLD

germany-ahrweiler-floods The aftermath of devastating floods in western Germany Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FLOODS: Searches continued for survivors and victims of devastating floods in western Europe.

#QUARANTINE RULES: Holidaymakers and the travel industry hit out at the UK government over a last-minute change to quarantine rules for residents returning to England from France.

#SUMMER REOPENING: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Today once again saw the hottest day of the year recorded in Ireland, as temperatures hit 29 degrees Celsius in Athenry in Galway. It was a scorcher everywhere across the country, as people flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the warm weather.

Sunny Saturday 003 Source: RollingNews.ie

015Sea Point Source: RollingNews.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie