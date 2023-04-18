Advertisement

Your Say
Poll: Will you go to see Hamilton in the Bord Gáis?
The blockbuster musical is coming to Ireland.
4.4k
14
52 minutes ago

SINCE ITS BROADWAY debut in 2016, Lin Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop historical musical Hamilton has been nothing short of a sensation.

For the first several years of its run tickets for the show, which details the life of US founding father and former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, would sell out months in advance. 

The show has since set up shop on the West End and has been running in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre since 2017, and a live rendition of the entire musical featuring the original cast, can be watched on Disney Plus.

This morning it was announced that the blockbuster show will finally arrive in Ireland with a nine-week run at the Bord Gáis, from 17 September to 16 November 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 28 April at 9am.

Today we want to… Will you try to get tickets for Hamilton?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interested (601)
Yes (348)
No, but I've seen it before (51)



Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
