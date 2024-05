NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Little Amal, a walking statue of a syrian refugee, arrived in Dublin today having made her way down from Belfast. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Nine people appeared in court charged in relation to a “heated” protest in Dublin last night.

protest in Dublin last night. The little girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November is “thriving in her therapies” six months after the incident, her family said.

last November is “thriving in her therapies” six months after the incident, her family said. A protester who admitted “intimidating” Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae by throwing a bottle at the politician and blocking him at Leinster House was given a chance to take part in a restorative justice programme.

by throwing a bottle at the politician and blocking him at Leinster House was given a chance to take part in a restorative justice programme. The HSE issued a warning that passengers on board a flight from London Gatwick to Dublin may have been exposed to measles .

. Staff of Irish MEPs were among those who have had their passports and other personal documents accessed in a major data breach at the European Parliament.

at the European Parliament. Tony O’Reilly was a “true Irish legend” who inspired people to think bigger, his funeral was told.

INTERNATIONAL

Rishi Sunak at a brewery in Wales today. Stefan Rousseau / PA Stefan Rousseau / PA / PA

#EU Outgoing EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen squared off against rivals vying to command the next European Commission in a debate today aired by the Eurovision broadcaster.

#WALES UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was met with silence today when he asked workers at a Welsh brewery whether they were looking forward to the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, despite Wales not having qualified.

#MEXICO A stage collapsed in northern Mexico yesterday as strong winds gusted through a presidential candidate’s campaign rally, leaving at least nine people dead and around 50 others injured, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

THE WORDS OF Taoiseach Simon Harris, announcing Ireland’s historic decision to recognise Palestine as a state, were compelling and profound.

Outlining a deep connection with our two histories, he spoke of the importance for Ireland when, on 21 January 1919, we asked the world to recognise our own independence, Ireland’s distinct national identity, historical struggle and right to self-determination and justice.

One hundred and five years later, he stated: “We use the same language to support the recognition of Palestine as a state, we do so as we recognise freedom and justice as fundamentals of international law.’

