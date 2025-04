NEWSPAPERS WORLDWIDE HAVE today used their front pages to remember Pope Francis, who died yesterday, aged 88.

From Ireland to Italy to Australia, the consensus is that he was a Pope of the people who strived to change the Catholic Church.

The Irish Independent focused on the Pope’s final message, which he read on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of the Easter Sunday mass, less than 24 hours before he died.

“We must use the weapons of peace,” it said, paraphrasing Francis.

He is pictured in the midst of a crowd of thousands.

Similarly, the Irish News has the Pope pictured going passed crowds in the Pope Mobile.

The Examiner, known for its impactful front pages, went with a heavenly all-white background and a photo of the Pope waving behind him. It called him “the People’s Pope”.

The Star in the UK also labelled him “the people’s Pope” and included eight pages of pull-out photographs of him, while the Sun’s front page went with “truly blessed”.

The Times of London’s front page said the Pope was “an outsider” who tried to change the Church, while the Financial Times called him a “modernist”.

The Daily Express in the UK went with the headline “he touched the lives of so many”. The large splash of the late Pope waving is accompanied by a smaller photo of a time he met King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Corriere della Sera, Italy’s most-read newspaper’s splash called him “papa degli ultimi,” which roughly translates to the Pope of marginalised people.

In the United States, the New York Times focused on Francis’s legacy in America, saying he made the Church more “open”, at least at first.

The Washington Post gave the Peope’s death a bit less real estate on its front page, but also focused on the change Francis tried to bring about.

The paper said it was a “papacy of humility, warmth and mercy”.

In Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald called him a “reformist”, while the Herald Sun also called him a Pope of the people too.

Canadian paper The Globe and Mail, as well as the Toronto Star went for similar front pages, showing the Pope surrounded by adoring Catholics. “The people’s pontiff,” says the Star.