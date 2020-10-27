#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 27 October 2020
The Remote: Le Crunch, Le Cube, Le Modfather and some top Irish screen talent

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 6:34 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we've got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something sporty

ireland-v-scotland-guinness-six-nations-aviva-stadium Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell. Source: Donall Farmer/PA Images

Strange as it may seem, Ireland has a chance to win the Six Nations in October. When the tournament was postponed back in March, Ireland had two games left to play. One was against Italy in Dublin and the second was against France in Paris. 

After winning the first of those games, Ireland can now win the tournament outright by winning the second and scoring four tries for a bonus point in the process. It’s a tough ask but ‘Le Crunch’ is a must-watch this Halloween.  

When’s it on? France v Ireland, 8 pm on Saturday on Virgin Media One

Something musical

PastedImage-68551 Source: Sky

When Paul Weller called time on The Jam in 1982, fans were worried that the man they called The Modfather was falling from his lofty position in British music. 

Instead Weller went on to form The Style Council the following year, continuing a career that had a massive influence on the Britpop era of the following decade. 

Long Hot Summers: The Story of the Style Council takes a look at this group and the diverse influences that went into making it what it was. 

When’s it on? Saturday at 9 pm on Sky Arts

Something Irish on screen

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

Based on a novella by Irish author Colin Barrett, Calm With Horses is about a young father who is mixed up with a drug gang in the west of Ireland.

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar star in the classic tale about being torn between right and wrong. The Element Pictures thriller was released in early March and its run was halted by the pandemic but it’s now available on Netflix. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something else Irish on screen

Source: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival/YouTube

Dark Lies the Island follows the characters in a long standing family feud in a small Irish town over the course of a week.

The film is based on the collection of stories by author Kevin Barry and boasts an impressive Irish cast including Pat Shortt, Charlie Murphy Moe Dunford and Peter Coonan. 

When’s it on? Saturday at 10.30pm on RTÉ One

Something light

PastedImage-31472 Source: Virgin Media

ITV show The Cube was written into the Dáil record last week when Labour leader Alan Kelly referenced in relation to support bubbles, “you need to simplify it Taoiseach”, Kelly said. 

The popular show in which members of the public try to complete dexterous tasks for money is having a big week. Such is the success of the show, the top prize has been bumped up to a million pounds. 

When’s it on? Week nights on Virgin Media One at 9pm 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

