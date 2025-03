CEANN COMHAIRLE VERONA Murphy has refused a request from Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould to address the Dáil after he was arrested and questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged business fraud last week.

The Cork North Central TD and Sinn Féin Cork city councillor Kenneth Collins confirmed that they were questioned as part of the garda investigation.

Both men have completely denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Gould wrote to the Ceann Comhairle seeking to address the Dáil “on questions of public interest which have arisen following reports of an allegation made against me and carried across the media in the last number of days”.

In a replying letter to Gould, seen by The Journal, Verona Murphy said that none of the matters had been raised in the Dáil at anytime.

“I understand that your solicitor has issued a comprehensive statement asserting your complete innocence and confirming that there is an ongoing Garda investigation,” she said.

Explaining her decision, Murphy said: “In circumstances where none of the allegations that give rise to this request have been raised in the Dáil and should not in present circumstances be raised by any member, I consider that it would be inappropriate and serve no useful purpose for you to make a personal statement on the matter.

“In addition, any attempt to raise this issue could interfere with an ongoing criminal

investigation and thus potentially encroach upon the functions of the Courts and the

administration of justice.”

Murphy said it is considered that the public interest “would not be served by having this matter ventilated in the Dáil Chamber”.

However, she added: “My ruling in no way inhibits you from making any public statement on the matter in any other forum.”

In a statement issued through his solicitor Shane Collins-Daly this evening, Gould said: “I requested to make a personal statement in the Dail as I believe in accountability and honesty. I strongly reject the allegation that has been made against me.

“The Ceann Comhairle has declined my request. Therefore I cannot make a personal statement,” he said.

Last weekend, The Irish Times reported that a member of the Oireachtas was arrested in relation to alleged €150,000 business fraud committed over a decade ago. The audit discovered alleged discrepancies in payment approvals, the paper said.

The alleged fraud came to light following a review of accounts belonging to a business that the politician worked for, before they were elected to the Oireachtas, according to the report.

Gould later confirmed in a statement that he was the Oireachtas member in question. He said he was “confident” that he would be vindicated and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In a separate statement, Collins also denied any wrongdoing.