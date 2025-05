THREE CYCLISTS HAVE been injured following a hit-and-run in Midleton, Co Cork this evening.

The reported collision, which involved a car, occurred on the R627 near Westpark, Midleton shortly after 8pm.

The car failed to remain at the scene.

All three cyclists are being treated for their injuries, all of which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.