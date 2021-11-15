Three men arrested over fatal shooting of man in Coolock in May 2019

The scene of the shooting in Coolock in May 2019

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Coolock, Dublin in May 2019.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested in north Co Dublin this morning.

They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a number of Dublin garda stations.

Hamid Sanambar, aged in his 40s, was shot dead in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock at around 3.30pm on 28 May 2019.

It’s understood three men wearing balaclavas were involved in this incident and left the scene in a silver Toyota Avensis with a registration 04-D-71806.

The car was found abandoned and on fire in the Castletymon Gardens area of Coolock at approximately 3.45pm on the same day.