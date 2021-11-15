#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

Three men arrested over fatal shooting of man in Coolock in May 2019

Hamid Sanambar was shot dead in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM
48 minutes ago 2,263 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5602004
The scene of the shooting in Coolock in May 2019
Image: Sam Boal
The scene of the shooting in Coolock in May 2019
The scene of the shooting in Coolock in May 2019
Image: Sam Boal

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Coolock, Dublin in May 2019. 

The three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested in north Co Dublin this morning. 

They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a number of Dublin garda stations. 

Hamid Sanambar, aged in his 40s, was shot dead in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock at around 3.30pm on 28 May 2019. 

It’s understood three men wearing balaclavas were involved in this incident and left the scene in a silver Toyota Avensis with a registration 04-D-71806.

The car was found abandoned and on fire in the Castletymon Gardens area of Coolock at approximately 3.45pm on the same day. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie