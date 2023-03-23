Three people arrested over attempted murder of police in Co Tyrone last year

TWO WOMEN AND a man have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of officers in Co Tyrone last year.

The women, aged 25 and 27, and a man aged 51 were arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

It relates to an incident on 17 November, 2022, when two PSNI officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

A bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle and while the officers were not injured, their police vehicle was damaged.

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper