Three women due in court charged over €455,000 drugs seizure

THREE WOMEN ARRESTED after Gardaí seized €455,000 worth of drugs are due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the incident.

On Friday evening, three people were arrested as part of ongoing operations aimed at tackling organised crime.

After Gardaí stopped a car in Ballyfermot in Dublin 10, officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force seized heroin worth €175,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

The occupants of the car – two women aged 18 and 22 and a male aged 17 – were arrested. The male youth was later released without charge.

In a follow-up search of a house in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours of Saturday, Gardaí discovered heroin worth €140,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The three women are due to appear before a sitting of court number 4 in the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

In a statement on Saturday, assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll said: “This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation. An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”