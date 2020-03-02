This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three women due in court charged over €455,000 drugs seizure

Four people were arrested on Friday and Saturday as part of ongoing operations aimed at tackling organised crime.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 2 Mar 2020, 8:48 AM
42 minutes ago 4,207 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029160
Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak
Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.
Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak

THREE WOMEN ARRESTED after Gardaí seized €455,000 worth of drugs are due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the incident. 

On Friday evening, three people were arrested as part of ongoing operations aimed at tackling organised crime. 

After Gardaí stopped a car in Ballyfermot in Dublin 10, officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force seized heroin worth €175,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

The occupants of the car – two women aged 18 and 22 and a male aged 17 – were arrested. The male youth was later released without charge. 

In a follow-up search of a house in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours of Saturday, Gardaí discovered heroin worth €140,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The three women are due to appear before a sitting of court number 4 in the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning. 

In a statement on Saturday, assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll said: “This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation. An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie