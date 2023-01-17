Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal mine protest

CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA Thunberg has been detained during a protest at a German village being which was being demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion.

“The group is in the custody of the police,” a police spokeswoman said when asked about the arrest of Thunberg and other activists.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site.

Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of today’s demonstrations and joined a protest march near Luetzerath.

Advertisement

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Greta Thunberg carried out and detained at protest by German police pic.twitter.com/nCwFAsu7H5 — The Independent (@Independent) January 17, 2023

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Several activists ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to German news agency dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police from the mine’s edge in the afternoon, dpa reported.