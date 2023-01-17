Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 17 January 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite minein Luetzerath, Germany (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)
# Detained
Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal mine protest
Thunberg was among several people detained during the demonstration.
9.0k
11
1 hour ago

CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA Thunberg has been detained during a protest at a German village being which was being demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion.

“The group is in the custody of the police,” a police spokeswoman said when asked about the arrest of Thunberg and other activists.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site.

Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of today’s demonstrations and joined a protest march near Luetzerath.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Several activists ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to German news agency dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police from the mine’s edge in the afternoon, dpa reported.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     