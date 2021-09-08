Thunder and rain warnings issued for entire country amid flooding risk

The warnings were issued with immediate effect this morning.

WEATHER WARNINGS FOR thunderstorms and rainfall have been put in place for the entire country due to a risk of lightning and spot flooding.

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow warnings today as scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas.

The meteorological service added that localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest.

The warnings were issued with immediate effect this morning and they will be in place throughout the country until 12 noon tomorrow.

The forecaster said that there will be long dry periods between the showers today with sunny spells developing at times.

Top temperatures will range between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius in light to moderate east or southeast breezes.

Tomorrow will bring widespread showers which will merge to give longer spells of rain at times.

The heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 22 degrees have been forecast.

The weather warnings come after the highest temperatures since late July were recorded in Ireland yesterday.

“There are very warm days. The best description of our weather at the moment is sultry with high humidity. There is mist and fog and humid hot hair which will throw up downpours and sporadic, hazy sunshine. It’ll be very humid,” Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan told The Journal.

Yellow warnings are not unusual. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

When yellow warnings are in place people are advised to check if they are exposed to any danger because of the activity they are doing or their location. They are also advised not to take any avoidable risks.