TICKETMASTER AND EVENT organisers have issued a warning to the public that there is a fake ticket seller scamming fans.

They said the Dublin-based seller is promoting ‘last-minute’ tickets to concerts and sporting events, but when buyers go to collect them at the venue, they’re not there.

Ticketmaster said that some fans have already lost “large sums of money” to this individual.

In a statement, the company said: “Working alongside members of An Garda Siochána, enhanced security and ticket verification arrangements are being implemented for all forthcoming events.

“Verified tickets can only be purchased directly from the official authorised agent Ticketmaster.ie and not bought through a third party.”

Ticketmaster told fans who have been scammed to report it to gardaí.

If you have been a victim or have any information regarding this crime, we strongly encourage you to report it immediately to An Garda Siochána.

The warning and advice were issued on behalf of Ticketmaster, 3Arena, Aviva Stadium, Croke Park, FAI, IRFU, MCD Productions, and Festival Republic.