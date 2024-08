MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM Walz was today announced as Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s running mate in the US presidential election.

It’s thought that Walz, with his rural roots and humble background, could serve as a contrast with Harris, the California-born former lawyer.

Since entering politics 18 years ago, the father-of-two has somehow kept a relatively low profile.

Since his name was added to the ticket earlier today, Republicans have already labelled him an “extremist” because of his seemingly progressive takes on hot button issues.

Haven’t heard of him or his policies? Neither have a lot of Americans.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.



As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.



It's great to have him on the team.



Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Small town educator

Walz grew up in the state of Nebraska in the American midwest, in a small town with a population of around 400.

He joined the National Guard as a teenager, then paying for his college tuition using the G.I. Bill – a scheme that funds the education of servicemen and their relatives.

After 24 years as a civilian soldier, he became a teacher in a public school in his home state, where he found a passion for coaching high school football.

It wasn’t until 2004 when he had his first foray in politics, volunteering for Democrat John Kerry’s presidential campaign, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Just two years later, Walz ran for Congress, ruffling feathers by beating Republic incumbent Gill Gutknecht. After 12 years in the job, he became Minnesota’s governor, proving popular with voters.

Back-to-back controversies

While the role of governor seemed like an easy win, Walz wasn’t long in the job before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

In May of that year, Minneapolis police shot George Floyd dead, emboldening the existing Black Lives Matter movement, and throwing the city into chaos.

Across days of protests in 2020, whole blocks of buildings were burned down.

Walz condemned the violence at the time, deciding to call in the National Guard to restore order after three days. Some criticised him for not calling on them sooner.

In 2022, Walz faced another crisis after members of Feeding Our Future, a government-funded pandemic meal service for children, were found to have committed fraud to the tune of $250 million – the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the country.

An audit of the non-profit has since revealed that the Walz administration failed to act on warning signs or properly investigate early complaints.

Conservatives have already begun taking fire at Walz for the major oversight.

Gov. Walz on trail stumping for Harris. Posting a few of his remarks that stuck out to me.



"These guys are just weird," he said before calling Trump/Vance "a threat to democracy" who will put people in danger. He said Trump is going to have his "ass handed to him" in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BcHYSFKFxX — Eva McKend (@evamckend) July 28, 2024

Unapologetically progressive

Despite a tumultuous term, he had a smooth re-election in 2022.

Last year he signed off a ream of progressive policy changes, introducing paid family leave and free breakfast and lunch for school children expanding.

He also legalised recreational marijuana use and expanded women’s reproductive rights.

Read Next Related Reads Kamala Harris secures enough support from delegates to become Democratic nominee Larry Donnelly: With Kamala, the battle for the presidency is renewed Trump campaign preparing new attack plan against Kamala Harris

Challenged on CNN about what was deemed possibly “the most progressive record as governor” and whether it would further stoke vitriol from Trump supporters, Walz joked: “What a monster,” referring to himself.

“Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn, and women are making their own healthcare decisions.

“Look, [Trump supporters] are going to label whatever they’re going to label. He’s going to roll it out, mispronounce names, to try and make the case.

“The fact of the matter is when you see the policies that Vice President Harris was a part of making … Quality of life is higher, the economies are better.”

Just last month, Walz led a delegation of governors to the White House, where they confronted Joe Biden about his age and fitness for presidency. Walz emerged from that meeting with the impression that Biden was in fact fit enough to continue to serve and even seek re-election.

It was just two weeks later that Biden dropped out of the race and Harris was subsequently tipped the new nominee.

Just a year older than Harris, he’s not the sharp contrast of a candidate that some anticipated.

He is likely meant to play the role of a steadfast, family man, while Harris brings energy and appeals to younger voters and people of colour.

Walz’s presence may balance the ticket on background, but when it comes to values, if anything, he beats Harris on progressiveness.