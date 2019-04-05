This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Story declared as hoax after man comes forward claiming to be missing US boy

Timmothy Pitzen has not been seen since his mother died by suicide in 2011.

By Associated Press Friday 5 Apr 2019, 7:22 AM
58 minutes ago 6,361 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577748
An undated photo of Timmothy Pitzen.
Image: Aurora Police Department
Image: Aurora Police Department
An undated photo of Timmothy Pitzen.
Image: Aurora Police Department

A DAY OF false hope has given way to questions about why a man would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago.

The FBI has declared the man’s story a hoax, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins identified the man as 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, who was released from prison less than a month ago after serving more than a year for burglary and vandalism.

The man was found wandering the streets of Newport, Kentucky on Wednesday. He identified himself to authorities as Timmothy and said he had escaped from two men who held him captive for seven years.

But the FBI said DNA testing proved his story false, dashing hopes that the baffling disappearance of Timmothy had finally been solved.

Timmothy vanished after his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, pulled him out of kindergarten early one day, took him on a two-day road trip to the zoo and a water park, and then killed herself at a hotel.

She left a note saying that her son was safe with people who would love and care for him, and added: “You will never find him.”

Timmothy’s family was cautiously hopeful over Wednesday’s news, as were neighbors and others who have long wondered whether he is dead or alive.

“It’s like reliving that day all over again, and Timmothy’s father is devastated once again, as are we,” said the boy’s aunt Kara Jacobs, her voice choked with emotion.

Neither Jacobs nor the boy’s grandmother Alana Anderson tried to hide their disappointment as they struggled for composure during a brief news conference outside Anderson’s home in Antioch, about 60 miles north of Aurora.

Source: Global News/YouTube

Anderson said her prayer has always been that when Timmothy was old enough, “he would find us if we couldn’t find him.”

She held out hope that if he’s “in a place where he has communication with the media or a computer, that he’ll remember us enough to look for us, and I think he will. He’s a very smart guy.”

Authorities did not say whether Rini would face charges over the alleged hoax or what his motive was.

“Law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today,” FBI spokesman Timothy Beam said in a statement Thursday.

Missing Child Investigation A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy used to live. Source: AP/PA Images

In Timmothy’s hometown of Aurora, Illinois, police Sgt. Bill Rowley said that over the years his department has received thousands of tips about Timmothy, including false sightings.

“We’re always worried about copycats, especially something that has a big national attention like this,” he said.

About the author
Associated Press

