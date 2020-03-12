This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and woman due in court over Tipperary hijacking and robbery

Both are due to appear before Cashel District Court later today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 10:48 AM
42 minutes ago 2,130 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043365
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN AND woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a hijacking and robbery in Co Tipperary last Friday. 

Gardaí said that they were called to a scene in the Clonoulty area at around 3.10pm on 6 March. 

A man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver to get out of her car. The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

Twenty minutes later, gardaí received a report of a robbery at a post office in Rossmore.

It’s understood that a man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money.

Gardaí believe the same car was used as the getaway vehicle.

A follow-up investigation was carried out by gardaí in Thurles and two search warrants were executed at houses in Kildare and Tipperary on the 11 March.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were subsequently arrested and brought to Thurles Garda Station.

Both are due to appear before Cashel District Court later today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie