Man and woman due in court over Tipperary hijacking and robbery

A MAN AND woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a hijacking and robbery in Co Tipperary last Friday.

Gardaí said that they were called to a scene in the Clonoulty area at around 3.10pm on 6 March.

A man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver to get out of her car. The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

Twenty minutes later, gardaí received a report of a robbery at a post office in Rossmore.

It’s understood that a man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money.

Gardaí believe the same car was used as the getaway vehicle.

A follow-up investigation was carried out by gardaí in Thurles and two search warrants were executed at houses in Kildare and Tipperary on the 11 March.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were subsequently arrested and brought to Thurles Garda Station.

Both are due to appear before Cashel District Court later today.