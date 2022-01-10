Today FM shake up: Pamela Joyce to take lunchtime slot and Fergal D'Arcy set to leave

TODAY FM HAS ANNOUNCED a major reshuffle as it switches up its schedule for this year.

Ian Dempsey’s Breakfast Show will now broadcast for an extra hour each morning with a new start time of 6am.

Pamela Joyce has been revealed as the new lunchtime host on the radio station, moving from her current evening slot.

“I am beyond excited and honoured to have my name above the door at lunchtimes on Today FM,” Joyce said.

“This is a huge step for me personally and professionally and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the show,” she said.

Taking over for Joyce, Paula MacSweeney, who listeners will know from Early Breakfast, will become the new voice of evenings on the station.

She will present a three-hour music show from 7pm to 10pm Monday to Thursdays.

Virgin Media presenter Ray Foley is set to return to Today FM, taking the station’s weekday afternoon slot.

As a result of the new schedule, Today FM has confirmed that Fergal D’Arcy will leave the station. He will, however, continue to present his afternoon show in the coming weeks.

Acknowledging D’Arcy’s time with Today FM, station boss James Brownlow said: “I’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for the huge contribution he’s made since he joined Today FM.

“Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

The revamped schedule will come into effect in early February.