St Patrick's Day events cancelled and sick pay increased: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE SPREAD OF the coronavirus has ramped up significantly in the past few days – with St Patrick’s Day events cancelled and Italy on lockdown.

New cases were confirmed on the island of Ireland yesterday.

Here are those main points:

Three new cases were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 24

All three were associated with close contact with a confirmed case

In Northern Ireland, there are 12 confirmed cases

Italy is in lockdown today in an effort to slow the spread of the virus – Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced this morning that the official government advice was against travel to anywhere in Italy “in light of internal developments”

St Patrick’s Day events have been cancelled, the Taoiseach won’t travel to New York City to meet Donald Trump

Illness benefit has been increased to €305 per week, and other barriers to the benefit were lifted to help workers who have to self-isolate

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that we could “easily” see half the Irish population contract the virus, but that for most people it would be a mild illness

This is “not the kind of thing we’ve seen in a very long time”, Varadkar said

An Irishman who contracted Covid-19 explained that he had no symptoms, other than a fever, after a short trip abroad on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show last night.

Symptoms and prevention

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties

Further resources: