Tuesday 10 March, 2020
St Patrick's Day events cancelled and sick pay increased: Today's Covid-19 main points

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that we could “easily” see half the Irish population contract the virus.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 7:22 AM
19 minutes ago
A press briefing in Government Buildings.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE SPREAD OF the coronavirus has ramped up significantly in the past few days – with St Patrick’s Day events cancelled and Italy on lockdown.

New cases were confirmed on the island of Ireland yesterday.

Here are those main points:

  • Three new cases were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 24
  • All three were associated with close contact with a confirmed case
  • In Northern Ireland, there are 12 confirmed cases
  • Italy is in lockdown today in an effort to slow the spread of the virus – Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced this morning that the official government advice was against travel to anywhere in Italy “in light of internal developments”
  • St Patrick’s Day events have been cancelled, the Taoiseach won’t travel to New York City to meet Donald Trump
  • Illness benefit has been increased to €305 per week, and other barriers to the benefit were lifted to help workers who have to self-isolate
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that we could “easily” see half the Irish population contract the virus, but that for most people it would be a mild illness
  • This is “not the kind of thing we’ve seen in a very long time”, Varadkar said
  • An Irishman who contracted Covid-19 explained that he had no symptoms, other than a fever, after a short trip abroad on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show last night. 

Symptoms and prevention 

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. 

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands. 

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Breathing difficulties

Further resources:

  • The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.
  • The World Health Organisation (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.
  • European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe. 
  • The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
