Poll: Should energy drinks be banned for under-16s on health grounds?

THE WELSH GOVERNMENT has floated the idea of banning the sale of energy drinks to under-16s on health grounds.

It comes as the UK’s latest National Diet and Nutrition Survey has shown that young people aged between 11 and 18-years-old are consuming up to three times the recommended maximum amount of sugar.

It noted that some energy drinks have 21 teaspoons of sugar and the same caffeine as three cups of coffee, with headaches, sleep problems and stomach problems more likely to be reported in children who drink at least one energy drink per week.

It is only the latest in a series of measures being considered in the UK for tackling health issues in the population; yesterday saw the release of details for raising the legal smoking age to 21.

While here in Ireland, both Aldi and Boots have banned the sale of energy drinks to under-16s.

So today we’re asking, should energy drinks be banned for under-16s on health grounds?

