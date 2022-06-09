#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should energy drinks be banned for under-16s on health grounds?

The Welsh government is considering the move.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 10:22 AM
36 minutes ago 3,626 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5786363
Image: Image: Imnoom via Shutterstock
Image: Image: Imnoom via Shutterstock

THE WELSH GOVERNMENT has floated the idea of banning the sale of energy drinks to under-16s on health grounds.

It comes as the UK’s latest National Diet and Nutrition Survey has shown that young people aged between 11 and 18-years-old are consuming up to three times the recommended maximum amount of sugar.

It noted that some energy drinks have 21 teaspoons of sugar and the same caffeine as three cups of coffee, with headaches, sleep problems and stomach problems more likely to be reported in children who drink at least one energy drink per week. 

It is only the latest in a series of measures being considered in the UK for tackling health issues in the population; yesterday saw the release of details for raising the legal smoking age to 21

While here in Ireland, both Aldi and Boots have banned the sale of energy drinks to under-16s.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So today we’re asking, should energy drinks be banned for under-16s on health grounds?


Poll Results:

Yes (580)
No  (92)
I don't know / I have no opinion (34)



With reporting from the Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie